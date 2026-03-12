U.S. Trade Deficit Narrows as Exports Hit Record High

The United States saw a significant contraction in its trade deficit in January as exports surged to an unprecedented high while imports declined. This positive turnaround has economists speculating that sustained trends could contribute to economic growth in the year's first quarter.

Revised data indicates that the December deficit was larger than initially estimated, leading to predictions of a further narrowing. This data release was delayed due to government closures last year. With trade tensions still a hot topic, President Trump's tariff policies have sown volatility in trade figures.

Exports, particularly in industrial goods and capital goods, have seen a notable increase, despite some weakness in consumer goods. The overall goods trade deficit has shrunk, with particular advancements in services exports. Meanwhile, import figures have also adjusted, influenced by reduced consumer and automotive goods importation.

(With inputs from agencies.)