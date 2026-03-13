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Driver Escapes Unharmed as Car Catches Fire on Busy Delhi Road

A car caught fire on Outer Ring Road near Kalkaji temple in Delhi. The driver escaped without injuries. The incident occurred around 5 pm while the car was headed towards IIT Delhi. Flames erupted suddenly, and firefighters promptly contained the blaze, ensuring no harm to others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 17:57 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 17:57 IST
Driver Escapes Unharmed as Car Catches Fire on Busy Delhi Road
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A car on the move suddenly became engulfed in flames on the Outer Ring Road near the Kalkaji temple in South Delhi, causing panic in the bustling area. Authorities reported that the driver managed to escape unharmed.

The fire erupted around 5 pm while the vehicle was on its way from Kalkaji to IIT Delhi. Witnesses stated that the driver quickly noticed the smoke filling the car and exited promptly, preventing any injuries.

Police and fire services swiftly arrived at the scene following reports of the incident. A dispatched fire tender efficiently controlled the flames, preventing the situation from exacerbating, according to officials.

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