Bill for levy, collection of fees on ads tabled in K'taka Assembly

The Karnataka Municipalities and Certain Other Law (Amendment) Bill, 2026 that makes provisions for advertisements on a par with the provisions of the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, 2024, for levying and collection of fees on advertisements, was tabled in the Legislative Assembly on Friday. The Bill tabled by Minister for Urban Development Byrathi Suresh also provides for the regulation of unauthorised advertisements and the validation of fees and penalties in municipalities and municipal corporations. The Bill is likely to be taken up for discussion next week.

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