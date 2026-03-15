Snowfall Strands Thousands in Manali: A Meteorological Marvel
Shimla and surrounding regions faced a thunderstorm on Sunday, while Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti experienced fresh snowfall, stranding over 1,000 vehicles. Rescue teams were dispatched, and tourism is expected to rise despite supply disruptions. The Met office issued weather alerts, anticipating more precipitation and strong winds in coming days.
- Country:
- India
Torrential thunderstorms hit Shimla and its adjacent areas on Sunday, coupled with significant snowfall in Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti districts. This atmospheric disturbance stranded over 1,000 vehicles near the Atal Tunnel in Manali, creating a challenging scenario for commuters seeking passage through the snow-laden terrain.
In response, police teams, along with the Border Road Organisation, launched a coordinated rescue operation to navigate the gridlock. Their efforts included strategic measures to ensure road traction by spreading mud and urea. Meanwhile, tourists continued to revel in the scenic snowfall, sharing their experiences online as anticipation of increased tourist activity grows amidst the disruptions.
The Meteorological Department forecasts ongoing precipitation until March 21, issuing alerts for thunderstorms, lightning, and formidable winds expected to impact the Shimla and Kullu districts, enhancing an already unpredictable season and raising concerns over commercial LPG supply interruptions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shimla
- Manali
- snowfall
- thunderstorm
- Kullu
- Lahaul-Spiti
- travel
- weather alert
- rescue operation
- tourism
ALSO READ
Airlines Unite: Urgent Call to End Government Shutdown Impacting Air Travel
Iraqi Soccer Squad Faces Travel Turmoil Amid Middle East Tensions
Hipmunk's Grand Comeback: Transforming Travel Booking
Palestinian Actor Blocked from Oscars by U.S. Travel Ban
Dream Holidays in Disarray: The Impact of Middle East Conflict on Global Travel