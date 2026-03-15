Snowfall Strands Thousands in Manali: A Meteorological Marvel

Torrential thunderstorms hit Shimla and its adjacent areas on Sunday, coupled with significant snowfall in Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti districts. This atmospheric disturbance stranded over 1,000 vehicles near the Atal Tunnel in Manali, creating a challenging scenario for commuters seeking passage through the snow-laden terrain.

In response, police teams, along with the Border Road Organisation, launched a coordinated rescue operation to navigate the gridlock. Their efforts included strategic measures to ensure road traction by spreading mud and urea. Meanwhile, tourists continued to revel in the scenic snowfall, sharing their experiences online as anticipation of increased tourist activity grows amidst the disruptions.

The Meteorological Department forecasts ongoing precipitation until March 21, issuing alerts for thunderstorms, lightning, and formidable winds expected to impact the Shimla and Kullu districts, enhancing an already unpredictable season and raising concerns over commercial LPG supply interruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)