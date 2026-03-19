Delhi Jal Board Launches Major Overhaul with Geo-Tagging and Digital Reforms
Delhi Jal Board is set to reform water billing with consumer property geo-tagging and digital upgrades. The initiative aims to ensure accurate billing and minimize disputes. A Rs 71.12-crore project for wastewater treatment and enhanced meter reading techniques are also part of this major operational overhaul.
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The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) is embarking on a major overhaul of its billing operations, as announced by Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh. This update includes the geo-tagging of consumer properties alongside other significant billing reforms.
Singh chaired a DJB board meeting where the approval of a Rs 71.12-crore project for the in-situ treatment of wastewater through the Delhi Gate drain was confirmed. The move to reform water billing operations aims to resolve issues such as inflated bills, meter malfunctions, and non-delivered invoices to households.
This overhaul is expected to restore public confidence, with each registered consumer having a verified digital record within six months to reduce disputes and enhance service delivery. Technology-enabled meter readings, GPS tagging, and photographic verification form part of the strategy, implemented at a cost of Rs 60 crore.
(With inputs from agencies.)