Delhi Jal Board Launches Major Overhaul with Geo-Tagging and Digital Reforms

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) is embarking on a major overhaul of its billing operations, as announced by Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh. This update includes the geo-tagging of consumer properties alongside other significant billing reforms.

Singh chaired a DJB board meeting where the approval of a Rs 71.12-crore project for the in-situ treatment of wastewater through the Delhi Gate drain was confirmed. The move to reform water billing operations aims to resolve issues such as inflated bills, meter malfunctions, and non-delivered invoices to households.

This overhaul is expected to restore public confidence, with each registered consumer having a verified digital record within six months to reduce disputes and enhance service delivery. Technology-enabled meter readings, GPS tagging, and photographic verification form part of the strategy, implemented at a cost of Rs 60 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)