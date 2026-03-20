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Forests at the Forefront: Celebrating Conservation in Himachal Pradesh

The 133 Eco Task Force hosted events across Himachal Pradesh on International Day of Forests to raise awareness about forest conservation. Activities in Shimla and Mandi districts aimed to engage local communities and promote eco-friendly practices, involving schools and organizations in planting and educational campaigns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 20-03-2026 19:18 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 19:18 IST
Forests at the Forefront: Celebrating Conservation in Himachal Pradesh
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The 133 Eco Task Force organized a series of events in Himachal Pradesh to commemorate the International Day of Forests, placing a spotlight on the critical need for forest conservation. The events, held in several districts including Shimla and Mandi, focused on educating locals about protecting natural resources.

Collaborating with senior secondary schools, Mahila Mandals, and the Industrial Training Institute in Sunni, the task force engaged a diverse group of participants in its activities, including students, teachers, local residents, and military personnel. These initiatives included symbolic tree-planting drives and awareness campaigns.

A spokesperson emphasized that these efforts aim to highlight the integral role forests play in maintaining environmental balance and promoting sustainable development, ensuring the preservation of these vital ecosystems for future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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