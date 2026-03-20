Delhi Jal Board Eases Infrastructure Charges for Boosting Development

In a significant move to alleviate financial constraints on developers and homeowners, the Delhi Jal Board has sanctioned provisional No Objection Certificates (NOCs) following a payment of 25% infrastructure charges at the approval stage of building plans.

Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh stated on Friday that this reform is poised to offer relief to numerous people facing project delays due to hefty upfront payments. 'The excessive infrastructure functional charges were unfair and inefficient,' Singh remarked.

He explained that the aim is to support the public by facilitating rather than hindering their construction efforts. The remaining charges will be reconciled through the billing process, enabling immediate benefits for stalled projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)