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Delhi Jal Board Eases Infrastructure Charges for Boosting Development

The Delhi Jal Board has approved issuing provisional NOCs with 25% infrastructure charges, easing financial pressure on developers and homeowners. This reform, announced by Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, aims to expedite projects stalled by high initial costs, promising immediate relief to many affected individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2026 19:43 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 19:43 IST
Delhi Jal Board Eases Infrastructure Charges for Boosting Development
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In a significant move to alleviate financial constraints on developers and homeowners, the Delhi Jal Board has sanctioned provisional No Objection Certificates (NOCs) following a payment of 25% infrastructure charges at the approval stage of building plans.

Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh stated on Friday that this reform is poised to offer relief to numerous people facing project delays due to hefty upfront payments. 'The excessive infrastructure functional charges were unfair and inefficient,' Singh remarked.

He explained that the aim is to support the public by facilitating rather than hindering their construction efforts. The remaining charges will be reconciled through the billing process, enabling immediate benefits for stalled projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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