Looming Ecological Threat: The Russian Tanker in Mediterranean Waters

A Russian tanker, part of the 'shadow fleet,' is drifting in the Mediterranean, posing significant ecological risks. The Arctic Metagaz, carrying liquefied natural gas, sustained damage from a suspected Ukrainian drone attack near Maltese waters.

Italy's Civil Protection has reported no gas leaks so far but warns of wind and sea current changes that could risk grounding the tanker or crashing into oil platforms. With heavy oil and diesel onboard, the need for intervention is pressing as it drifts into Libya's search and rescue zone.

In response to potential disaster, Italy, Spain, Malta, Greece, and Cyprus have urged the EU to mobilize resources, highlighting the dangers of tankers operating outside international standards. The leaders' letter calls for immediate measures to avert an imminent ecological crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)