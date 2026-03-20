Left Menu

Looming Ecological Threat: The Russian Tanker in Mediterranean Waters

A damaged Russian tanker carrying liquefied natural gas poses an ecological threat as it drifts in the Mediterranean, nearing Libyan waters. In a joint letter, EU leaders urge a coordinated response to prevent a potential disaster, raising concerns over maritime safety and environmental risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 20-03-2026 21:19 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 21:19 IST
Looming Ecological Threat: The Russian Tanker in Mediterranean Waters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

A Russian tanker, part of the 'shadow fleet,' is drifting in the Mediterranean, posing significant ecological risks. The Arctic Metagaz, carrying liquefied natural gas, sustained damage from a suspected Ukrainian drone attack near Maltese waters.

Italy's Civil Protection has reported no gas leaks so far but warns of wind and sea current changes that could risk grounding the tanker or crashing into oil platforms. With heavy oil and diesel onboard, the need for intervention is pressing as it drifts into Libya's search and rescue zone.

In response to potential disaster, Italy, Spain, Malta, Greece, and Cyprus have urged the EU to mobilize resources, highlighting the dangers of tankers operating outside international standards. The leaders' letter calls for immediate measures to avert an imminent ecological crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

 South Korea
2
Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

 Global
3
Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

 Global
4
EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why people trust AI decisions over human judgment

AI literacy gap driving mental health divide among children

AI redefines wildlife monitoring and conservation science

Rethinking education in AI age: Cyborg theory faces new challenges in modern classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026