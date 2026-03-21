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Oil Prices Surge: Stock Markets and Economies in Turmoil

Global stock markets experienced turmoil due to surging oil prices and fears of prolonged inflation prompted by the war with Iran. The Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions remain uncertain, leading investors to brace for potential shifts. As oil prices fluctuated, economies worldwide grappled with the impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 21-03-2026 00:52 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 00:52 IST
Oil Prices Surge: Stock Markets and Economies in Turmoil
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Global stock markets were rattled on Friday as oil prices rose sharply, quelling Wall Street's hopes for an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve this year. The continued conflict with Iran has cast a shadow over the markets, causing significant losses across major indexes.

The S&P 500 plunged by 1.5%, marking its fourth consecutive losing week — the longest in a year — while other indices such as the Dow Jones and Nasdaq also experienced steep declines. A late-afternoon surge in Brent crude to USD 112.19 a barrel exacerbated investor concerns.

Treasury yields have risen sharply, signaling the potential for increased mortgage and borrowing costs, which could slow down economic growth. As traders adjust expectations regarding interest rate changes, some speculate on future hikes, while the persistence of high oil prices continues to pose a threat to financial markets globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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