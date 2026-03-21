VC Properties Hosts Mega Real Estate Meet in Pune to Explore Plotted Development Surge

In Pune, Vishal Chugera Properties (VCPIPL) convened a significant gathering of over 600 real estate professionals to shed light on the increasing demand for plotted developments and bungalows in the region. Held at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Viman Nagar, the meet provided a platform for industry players to engage with the developer and explore future projects and investment opportunities.

The event featured detailed presentations on VCPIPL's project pipeline, strategic planning, and offerings within its NA plotting and bungalow developments. Notable attendees included company executives Vishal, Aman, and Krish Chugera, along with Mentor and Advisors Darshan Chawla and Kishan Milaney, who emphasized the importance of trust and quality in sustaining growth in the real estate sector.

The meet concluded with discussions on urbanization trends and their impact on the demand for independent homes. Prominent projects like Nivaan Meadows and Nivaan Grandeur were highlighted. Actor Shilpa Shetty, associated as a brand ambassador, underscored the brand's expanding footprint in the regional real estate market, aiming to strengthen collaborations with channel partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)