America's Cup on Toxic Shores: A Race for Renewal or Repeated Regret?

In the shadow of rusted industrial relics, preparations are underway in Naples as the city gears up to host the esteemed America's Cup next year. This historic event embarks on a sailing spectacle amidst longstanding environmental controversies along the Bagnoli shoreline, an area long poisoned by heavy industry.

The regatta, anticipated to revitalize one of Italy's most polluted waterfronts, has stoked division among locals and officials alike. Proponents view it as an opportunity to expedite cleanup efforts and restore sea quality, while critics argue it risks locking the area into a cycle of temporary projects and luxury developments.

As convoys transport contaminated materials and road closures disrupt communities, emotions run high. Protests have erupted, highlighting fears of displacement and further environmental neglect. While officials advocate redevelopment, locals like Paola Minieri worry about losing homes and heritage amidst the pursuit of progress.