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Hindu Kush Himalaya Glaciers: A Rapid Retreat

ICIMOD's reports reveal Hindu Kush Himalaya glaciers are melting rapidly, losing 12% of their area from 1990 to 2020. Ice loss rates have doubled since 2000, posing severe risks for local communities and major river systems. Improved monitoring and climate adaptation strategies are urgently needed to combat this escalating crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 21-03-2026 17:28 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 17:28 IST
Hindu Kush Himalaya Glaciers: A Rapid Retreat
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  • Nepal

Glaciers in the Hindu Kush Himalaya are melting at an alarming rate, with ice loss rates doubling since 2000, according to reports by ICIMOD. The findings were released coinciding with World Glacier Day, underscoring the urgent need for enhanced glacier monitoring and adaptation strategies.

The reports, titled 'Changing Dynamics of Glaciers in the Hindu Kush Himalaya Region from 1990 to 2020' and 'HKH Glacier Outlook 2026', reveal a significant loss of ice thickness and area in recent decades. Since 1975, up to 27 meters of ice thickness have been lost, threatening water, food, and energy security for billions relying on this critical ecosystem.

ICIMOD's Director General, Pema Gyamtsho, highlighted the crisis, calling for immediate action to address these profound changes. The reports emphasize the need for a massive scale-up in monitoring efforts and climate-resilient adaptation planning to mitigate the effects of a changing cryosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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