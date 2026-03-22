Pope Leo's Urgent Plea for Peace in War-Torn Middle East

Pope Leo on Sunday condemned the tragic loss of life and suffering wrought by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, labeling it a 'scandal to the whole human family.' The pope expressed his dismay as the war involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran moved into its fourth week.

Addressing the faithful in St. Peter's Square during his weekly Angelus prayer, Pope Leo emphasized the moral imperative to speak out against the suffering endured by innocent victims of these conflicts. He stressed that their plight affects all of humanity and that it is crucial to respond with compassion and action.

The pontiff renewed his call for persistent prayer, hoping that hostilities will cease and a path to peace is forged. In these troubling times, he encouraged the global community to stand united in efforts to end the violence and initiate peaceful resolutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)