Left Menu

Pope Leo's Urgent Plea for Peace in War-Torn Middle East

Pope Leo condemned the death and suffering caused by the Middle East war as a 'scandal to the whole human family.' As the conflict between the U.S., Israel, and Iran stretches into its fourth week, he urged an immediate ceasefire and the world to unite in prayer and seek peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2026 17:41 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 17:41 IST
Pope Leo's Urgent Plea for Peace in War-Torn Middle East
Pope Leo

Pope Leo on Sunday condemned the tragic loss of life and suffering wrought by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, labeling it a 'scandal to the whole human family.' The pope expressed his dismay as the war involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran moved into its fourth week.

Addressing the faithful in St. Peter's Square during his weekly Angelus prayer, Pope Leo emphasized the moral imperative to speak out against the suffering endured by innocent victims of these conflicts. He stressed that their plight affects all of humanity and that it is crucial to respond with compassion and action.

The pontiff renewed his call for persistent prayer, hoping that hostilities will cease and a path to peace is forged. In these troubling times, he encouraged the global community to stand united in efforts to end the violence and initiate peaceful resolutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Machine Learning Is Reshaping Environmental Policy and Water Governance

IMF: Structural Reforms Key to Boosting Lao PDR’s Long-Term Economic Growth

Central Asia’s Resource Boom Hinges on Reform, Investment and Transparency

Women in Power Boost Public Spending Efficiency Across Developing Nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026