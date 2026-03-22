Viral Video Spurs Leopard Scare in Odisha Village

Panic swept through the Patrapur block of Odisha's Ganjam district after a video purportedly showing a leopard atop a hill went viral on social media. Although concerned residents feared the return of the big cat, investigations by forest officials found no physical evidence such as pug marks or reported livestock attacks.

To confirm the animal's presence, officials have installed camera traps in the vicinity, with plans to increase their numbers. A group of children reportedly sighted the animal while playing near Sunakhala village, capturing it on video, fueling local fears.

Authorities urge villagers to remain vigilant and report any sightings to forest officials while cautioning against spreading unverified rumors. Safety measures are in place, although no immediate threat from a leopard or similar large predator has been confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)