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Reshaping Realty: Noida International Airport's Impact on Housing Prices

Apartment and plot prices along the Yamuna Expressway have surged, driven by the upcoming Noida International Airport and infrastructure developments. While the past five years saw rapid growth, a moderated increase is expected in the next two years. The airport is shaping the region's realty dynamics significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 18:33 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 18:33 IST
Reshaping Realty: Noida International Airport's Impact on Housing Prices
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The Yamuna Expressway's real estate market has experienced significant growth, tripling average apartment prices in the past five years due to infrastructure advancements like the Noida International Airport, reveals Square Yards. Although property values soared between 2020 and 2025, a tempered increase of 22% is expected over the next two years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Noida International Airport, a key international gateway for the National Capital Region. Square Yards highlights that the airport has been a catalyst, driving investor momentum and infrastructure development, with micro-markets experiencing up to fivefold growth.

Looking ahead to 2026-2027, growth is anticipated to stabilize, with plots and apartments experiencing a 28% and 22% value increase, respectively. This evolution is part of a larger narrative where the upcoming airport is poised to drive long-term effects on housing demand and pricing in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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