Tragic Malnutrition Crisis in Maharashtra's Tribal Belt

The Bombay High Court has voiced deep concern over the unrelenting malnutrition crisis plaguing Maharashtra's tribal regions, resulting in the tragic deaths of infants, pregnant women, and lactating mothers. The court's stern remarks come in light of continued inaction despite prolonged judicial oversight.

At the center of this issue are chronic malnutrition, inadequate staff, and deficient infrastructure that have persisted in the Melghat region for over two decades. Justice R V Ghuge emphasized the state's failure to implement effective policies, noting how government funds are misdirected away from essential nutritional support into welfare schemes.

The court's observations, accompanied by disturbing evidence of severe malnutrition, underline a critical need for actionable programs. The matter will undergo further judicial examination as the root causes of the crisis are scrutinized once more in the coming weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)