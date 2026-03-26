Food Poisoning Scare at Gondia Nursing College: 45 Students Affected

In Gondia, Maharashtra, 45 students from a government-run nursing college were hospitalized following a suspected food poisoning incident, officials reported Thursday.

The students, who attend the Government Nursing College located on the KTS District Government Hospital and GMCH campus, began experiencing symptoms of stomach pain, vomiting, and diarrhea after dining at their college mess on Wednesday evening.

Under medical observation at GMCH, all students are reported to be out of danger, with most expected to be discharged soon. Authorities have launched an investigation into the mess's food and water, submitting samples for testing to determine the precise cause of the illness.

(With inputs from agencies.)