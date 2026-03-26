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Food Poisoning Scare at Gondia Nursing College: 45 Students Affected

In a troubling event, 45 students from a government nursing college in Gondia, Maharashtra, fell ill after dinner at the college mess, believed to be due to food poisoning. All students are now stable, with discharge likely imminent. Authorities are investigating the food served that night.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gondia | Updated: 26-03-2026 20:23 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 20:23 IST
Food Poisoning Scare at Gondia Nursing College: 45 Students Affected
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In Gondia, Maharashtra, 45 students from a government-run nursing college were hospitalized following a suspected food poisoning incident, officials reported Thursday.

The students, who attend the Government Nursing College located on the KTS District Government Hospital and GMCH campus, began experiencing symptoms of stomach pain, vomiting, and diarrhea after dining at their college mess on Wednesday evening.

Under medical observation at GMCH, all students are reported to be out of danger, with most expected to be discharged soon. Authorities have launched an investigation into the mess's food and water, submitting samples for testing to determine the precise cause of the illness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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