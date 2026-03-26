Leadership Shakeup at Petroperu Amid Financial Crisis

Amid a growing financial crisis, Petroperu, Peru's state-operational oil company, has appointed Roger Arevalo as its new board chairman. This decision follows the unexpected resignation of Edgar Zamalloa, who stepped down after only a few weeks in the position.

The appointment was disclosed in a regulatory filing, highlighting changes under interim president Jose Balcazar, who recently hinted at potentially nullifying a decree supporting private involvement in Petroperu's restructuring.

Petroperu is grappling with significant debt challenges, having lost its investment grade status. The company has been reliant on approximately $5.2 billion in government aid over the past three years as it tackles issues related to its Talara refinery modernization.