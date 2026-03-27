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Bengaluru East City Corporation Unveils Rs 3,889.98 Crore Infrastructure-Driven Budget

The Bengaluru East City Corporation presented its first budget, allocating Rs 3,889.98 crore for 2026-27, focusing on infrastructure, connectivity, and healthcare. Highlights include road development, minority area infrastructure, property tax reforms, AI-driven tax systems, and welfare programs. The budget forecasts revenue without additional taxes, emphasizing sustainability and modern technology integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-03-2026 15:23 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 15:23 IST
Bengaluru East City Corporation Unveils Rs 3,889.98 Crore Infrastructure-Driven Budget
  • Country:
  • India

The Bengaluru East City Corporation has announced its inaugural budget with an outlay of Rs 3,889.98 crore for the financial year 2026-27, aiming to enhance infrastructure, connectivity, and healthcare services. This is a significant development since the city's division into five municipal corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority in 2025.

Commissioner D S Ramesh outlined plans for roadway improvements and substantial investments in minority-dominated areas. The budget also sets a revenue target of Rs 1,500 crore, to be achieved without imposing new taxes, through efficient property tax assessment and compliance with the GBA Act, 2024.

Noteworthy initiatives include a GIS-based tax system, AI technology to broaden the tax network, and substantial allocations for welfare, waste management, and public health. The budget emphasizes leveraging technology and sustainability to boost revenue and enhance urban living conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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