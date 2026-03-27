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Managing Strays: J&K's Unprecedented Sterilization Drive

Jammu and Kashmir's urban centers report over 1.52 lakh stray dogs, with 64,416 in Srinagar, according to a recent government survey. Amid growing public safety concerns, a comprehensive Animal Birth Control program is underway, involving sterilization, vaccination, and public education, though lacking third-party evaluation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-03-2026 21:21 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 21:21 IST
Managing Strays: J&K's Unprecedented Sterilization Drive
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Jammu and Kashmir's urban areas are grappling with a significant stray dog population, with over 1.52 lakh dogs, including 64,416 in Srinagar city alone, government reports reveal.

This was disclosed in the State Assembly, where Chief Minister Omar Abdullah outlined an extensive Animal Birth Control (ABC) program. The initiative focuses on sterilization, vaccination, and heightened public awareness to tackle the public safety concerns associated with the strays.

Though robust mechanisms such as real-time tracking and financial monitoring are in place, Abdullah admitted to the absence of a formal third-party evaluation of these efforts. Expansion of facilities and infrastructure support the humane management strategy, in line with Supreme Court guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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