Managing Strays: J&K's Unprecedented Sterilization Drive

Jammu and Kashmir's urban areas are grappling with a significant stray dog population, with over 1.52 lakh dogs, including 64,416 in Srinagar city alone, government reports reveal.

This was disclosed in the State Assembly, where Chief Minister Omar Abdullah outlined an extensive Animal Birth Control (ABC) program. The initiative focuses on sterilization, vaccination, and heightened public awareness to tackle the public safety concerns associated with the strays.

Though robust mechanisms such as real-time tracking and financial monitoring are in place, Abdullah admitted to the absence of a formal third-party evaluation of these efforts. Expansion of facilities and infrastructure support the humane management strategy, in line with Supreme Court guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)