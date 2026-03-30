CSIR–NIScPR Partners with SCAP to Boost Science Communication and STI Policy Research

In a strategic move to strengthen the interface between science, policy, and society, the CSIR–National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (NIScPR) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Science City of Andhra Pradesh (SCAP). The collaboration is set to advance science communication, promote research in Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) policy, and build a robust, knowledge-driven ecosystem in the state.

The agreement was formalised in Amaravati by Dr. Geetha Vani Rayasam, Director, CSIR-NIScPR, Sri M.T. Krishna Babu, Special Chief Secretary, Government of Andhra Pradesh, and Sri Venkateswarlu Kesineni, CEO, SCAP, in the presence of senior officials and scientists from both institutions.

Bridging Science, Policy, and Public Engagement

The partnership comes at a time when evidence-based policymaking and public understanding of science are increasingly critical for addressing complex challenges such as climate change, public health, and sustainable development.

Through this MoU, both institutions aim to:

Strengthen science communication and scientific awareness across Andhra Pradesh

Promote collaborative research in STI policy , enabling data-driven governance

Build capacity through training, workshops, and mentorship programmes

Facilitate knowledge exchange, joint publications, and academic collaboration

Support learners and researchers from school to university levels

Officials emphasised that improving science literacy and policy integration will play a key role in fostering innovation-led development in the state.

Expanding Research and Training Ecosystem

The collaboration outlines a wide range of joint initiatives designed to institutionalise science-policy engagement:

Joint research projects and publications in science communication and STI policy

Organisation of seminars, conferences, and specialised training programmes

Development of educational and training resources for diverse audiences

Mentorship and academic guidance for students, scholars, and early-career researchers

Promotion of scientific journals and knowledge platforms

Outreach programmes aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

To ensure effective implementation, Dr. Yogesh Suman (Chief Scientist) and Dr. N.K. Prasanna (Principal Scientist) from CSIR-NIScPR have been designated as nodal officers.

Strengthening Andhra Pradesh’s Innovation Ecosystem

The collaboration is expected to significantly enhance Andhra Pradesh’s scientific ecosystem by integrating research institutions, policymakers, educators, and the public.

By focusing on science communication, the initiative aims to bridge the gap between scientific knowledge and societal understanding—an area often overlooked but critical for informed decision-making and public participation.

At the same time, the emphasis on STI policy research will help governments design more effective, evidence-backed policies in areas such as technology adoption, sustainability, and economic development.

Aligning with National and Global Priorities

The MoU aligns with India’s broader push toward:

Evidence-based governance

Innovation-driven growth

Public engagement with science

Achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Experts note that such institutional collaborations are essential for translating scientific research into actionable policy and societal impact.

A Step Toward Knowledge-Driven Development

This partnership marks a significant step in building a collaborative, innovation-oriented ecosystem in Andhra Pradesh—one that leverages science communication and policy research to drive inclusive and sustainable development.

As India continues to strengthen its science and technology capabilities, initiatives like this highlight the growing importance of connecting research with real-world outcomes—ensuring that science not only advances knowledge but also directly benefits society.