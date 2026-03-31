Surjewala slams price rise; Karnataka Dy CM says people forced to use firewood

Congress general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday attacked the Centre over price rise, alleging that April 1 has become ''a day of loot, rob and fleece'' under the BJP-led union government, impacting the lives and livelihoods of people across Karnataka and the country. Addressing a press conference, he said the surge in prices of essential commodities, fuel, medicines and services had placed an unbearable burden on the common man, and accused the BJP of using inflation as a tool to ''swindle, plunder and burglarise'' public money. ''April 1 has become a day of loot, rob and fleece for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government and the BJP,'' the Rajya Sabha member said. Surjewala alleged that rising toll collections reflected what he termed ''highway robbery'', claiming that the Centre had collected massive revenues from Karnataka alone over the years. ''Since 2019-20, the Modi government and the BJP have collected Rs 23,000 crore by 'pickpocketing' the people of Karnataka alone,'' he said, adding that toll charges would be increased by about five per cent from April 1. Citing the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway as an example, he claimed that toll was collected even before the project was completed. ''They have already collected Rs 900 crore from the Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway alone,'' he said. Surjewala further accused the Centre of burdening patients by increasing the cost of medicines, stating that prices of hundreds of essential drugs would rise from April 1. ''From April 1, 2026, the Modi government is hiking the prices of 900 essential drugs and medicines,'' he said, adding that even life-saving drugs and treatments for diseases such as diabetes and hypertension would become costlier. Surjewala also pointed to rising input costs in sectors such as construction, petrochemicals and consumer goods, alleging that higher prices of materials like steel, cement, PVC and bitumen would directly impact housing and infrastructure development. ''What will the common man do? Where will he go?'' he asked. Highlighting the rise in fuel and transport-related expenses, he said LPG prices had sharply increased over the years and alleged that airfares and other travel costs were also rising. He further criticised the hike in postal charges, saying, ''Speed post rates have gone up by 34 per cent.'' Demanding accountability, he said the prime minister and the BJP leadership must respond to the issue of inflation before seeking votes in various states, asserting that the continued price rise was adversely affecting all sections of society. Addressing reporters here, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said people were being forced to switch to firewood due to an acute shortage of LPG. ''The Centre's Ujjwala scheme has become a 'firewood stove scheme'. Is this what has happened to 'Acche Din'?'' Shivakumar alleged. He added that hotels were shutting down and people were being forced to use electric stoves. ''Over the past 15 days, electricity consumption in the state has risen by 10 per cent,'' he claimed.

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