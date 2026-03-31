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Blazing Inferno: Tatarstan Petrochemicals Plant Under Siege

Firefighters are striving to control a significant fire at a petrochemical facility in Russia's Tatarstan region. The local mayor confirmed the incident on Tuesday, with aviation restrictions temporarily imposed at the nearby airport. The plant, owned by Sibur, produces synthetic rubbers and plastics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 31-03-2026 16:39 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 16:39 IST
Blazing Inferno: Tatarstan Petrochemicals Plant Under Siege
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  • Country:
  • Russia

Firefighters are working tirelessly to control a raging fire at a large petrochemicals plant in Russia's Tatarstan region. The local mayor confirmed on Tuesday that efforts are ongoing to contain the blaze.

According to the aviation regulator, temporary restrictions have been imposed at the local airport due to the severity of the incident.

The affected plant is Nizhnekamskneftekhim, owned by Sibur, which is a major producer of synthetic rubbers and plastics in the region.

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