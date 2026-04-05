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Beneath the Surface: The Underwater Resilience of Bumblebee Queens

Bumblebee queens exhibit remarkable resilience by surviving underwater for up to eight days, primarily due to physiological adaptations like submerged breathing and anaerobic metabolism. These findings, stemming from research mishaps, reveal an unexpected survival tactic that enhances their robustness against environmental challenges, such as the flooding that climate change exacerbates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 05-04-2026 11:19 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 11:19 IST
Beneath the Surface: The Underwater Resilience of Bumblebee Queens
  • Country:
  • Canada

In the quiet winter months, bumblebee queens go underground, literally. They spend six to nine months buried in tiny subterranean cavities, waiting for spring. Recent research reveals these queens can endure extended periods underwater, a fascinating discovery with implications for their survival in a changing climate.

The breakthrough occurred accidentally during an experiment at the University of Guelph, when researchers discovered submerged queens survived. Further studies involving 143 bumblebee queens confirmed their survival ability underwater, prompting scientists to explore the physiological tricks enabling this resilience.

Queens employ a combination of submerged breathing and anaerobic metabolism, adapting to underwater conditions by significantly reducing their oxygen and energy needs. This resilience is crucial for their survival, as their demise during winter spells the end for future colonies. The study unveils new insights into bumblebee survival strategies amid environmental pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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