Trailblazing Traffic Solution: Begumpet Airport's Underpass Tunnel

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is currently reviewing a significant proposal from the Telangana government to build a 600-meter-long, six-lane underpass beneath the runway of Begumpet Airport. Designed to alleviate the city's traffic woes, the plan requires the AAI board's green light, expected within weeks.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy highlighted the novel approach as a pioneering move in India, aiming to ease congestion via an underground tunnel beneath an airport runway. This tunnel forms part of a larger corridor under development by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), stretching 5.5 kilometers.

Estimated at Rs 550 crore, the project promises significant traffic improvements for commuters traveling to Hyderabad's northern regions. Officials have pinpointed the need to bypass Tadbund area's expansion challenges, justifying the bold tunnel initiative. Meanwhile, similar projects, like Varanasi's underpass in Uttar Pradesh, demonstrate growing infrastructure-driven approaches across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)