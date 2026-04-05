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Crackdown on Poaching: Protecting Kashmir's Migratory Birds

Each winter, Kashmir's wetlands become a sanctuary for migratory birds from Siberia and Central Asia. However, poaching disrupts their breeding season. The wildlife department is intensifying anti-poaching measures, resulting in multiple seizures and arrests to safeguard these visiting avians and uphold wildlife protection laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 05-04-2026 17:07 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 17:07 IST
Crackdown on Poaching: Protecting Kashmir's Migratory Birds
  • Country:
  • India

Kashmir's wetlands serve as a seasonal haven for migratory birds escaping the severe winters of Siberia and Central Asia. As spring approaches, these birds begin their breeding season before returning home.

However, illegal poaching has threatened this vital period, prompting a robust response from the local wildlife department. This March, officials ramped up patrolling and anti-poaching efforts across key sites such as Dal Lake, Narkara, and other wetland regions.

The crackdown has led to the discovery of illegal hunting activities, including an instance at Dal Lake where a gunshot triggered a rapid response from patrol teams. Although the culprits evaded capture, significant amounts of poaching paraphernalia were seized, and three arrests were made, enforcing the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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