Crackdown on Poaching: Protecting Kashmir's Migratory Birds

Kashmir's wetlands serve as a seasonal haven for migratory birds escaping the severe winters of Siberia and Central Asia. As spring approaches, these birds begin their breeding season before returning home.

However, illegal poaching has threatened this vital period, prompting a robust response from the local wildlife department. This March, officials ramped up patrolling and anti-poaching efforts across key sites such as Dal Lake, Narkara, and other wetland regions.

The crackdown has led to the discovery of illegal hunting activities, including an instance at Dal Lake where a gunshot triggered a rapid response from patrol teams. Although the culprits evaded capture, significant amounts of poaching paraphernalia were seized, and three arrests were made, enforcing the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

(With inputs from agencies.)