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New Horizons: Artemis II's Historic Lunar Quest

Artemis II astronauts embarks on a historic lunar flyby, aiming to break the human distance record from Earth achieved by Apollo 13. This mission showcases unprecedented views of the moon's far side and sets the stage for future lunar landings, marking NASA's return to lunar exploration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Houston | Updated: 06-04-2026 15:52 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 15:52 IST
New Horizons: Artemis II's Historic Lunar Quest
  • Country:
  • United States

In a groundbreaking journey, the Artemis II mission aims to set a new distance record from Earth as the astronauts embark on a lunar flyby. The mission promises unparalleled views of the moon's far side, unseen since the Apollo era, with four astronauts venturing beyond the record set by Apollo 13.

This voyage heralds NASA's first return to the moon in half a century, setting the stage for future landings at the moon's south pole. The crew of Commander Reid Wiseman, Pilot Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Canadian Jeremy Hansen has meticulously prepared for the journey, studying lunar topography extensively.

The mission utilizes a free-return lunar trajectory, minimizing fuel use by leveraging gravitational forces, echoing Apollo 13's path. As they orbit and return, they're set for a total solar eclipse observation. This mission builds momentum for subsequent Artemis missions, aiming for a lunar surface landing and further exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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