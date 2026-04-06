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BPTP Ltd Awards Rs 488 Crore Contract to NCC Ltd for New Gurugram Project

BPTP Ltd has contracted NCC Ltd for a Rs 488 crore construction project for a new housing development in Gurugram called 'Downtown 66'. The contract covers civil structure and finishing of a 1,79,302 square metre area. This highlights BPTP's strategic partnership with seasoned contractors for project execution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 18:47 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 18:47 IST
BPTP Ltd Awards Rs 488 Crore Contract to NCC Ltd for New Gurugram Project
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Real estate firm BPTP Ltd has awarded a Rs 488 crore contract to NCC Ltd for constructing a new housing project, 'Downtown 66', in Gurugram.

The project encompasses a total construction area of 1,79,302 square meters, focusing on civil structure and finishing aspects.

BPTP's CEO, Manik Malik, emphasized the company's strategic collaboration with experienced contractors to align with design requirements and execute project specifications. Based in Delhi, BPTP has executed numerous residential and commercial projects throughout the National Capital Region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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