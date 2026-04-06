BPTP Ltd Awards Rs 488 Crore Contract to NCC Ltd for New Gurugram Project

Real estate firm BPTP Ltd has awarded a Rs 488 crore contract to NCC Ltd for constructing a new housing project, 'Downtown 66', in Gurugram.

The project encompasses a total construction area of 1,79,302 square meters, focusing on civil structure and finishing aspects.

BPTP's CEO, Manik Malik, emphasized the company's strategic collaboration with experienced contractors to align with design requirements and execute project specifications. Based in Delhi, BPTP has executed numerous residential and commercial projects throughout the National Capital Region.

(With inputs from agencies.)