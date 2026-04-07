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Delhi's Battle Against Persistent Air Pollution

Despite a 17% reduction in PM10 levels since 2017-18, Delhi remains one of the most polluted cities in NCR, with levels exceeding national standards. Neighbouring cities like Ghaziabad and Noida contribute significantly to the region's pollution challenges. Proactive, region-wide solutions under the National Clean Air Programme are essential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 22:11 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 22:11 IST
Delhi's Battle Against Persistent Air Pollution
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A new study highlights that Delhi continues to suffer from high air pollution, despite achieving a 17% reduction in PM10 levels compared to the 2017-18 baseline.

According to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), Delhi recorded an annual average PM10 level of 201 micrograms per cubic metre in 2025-26, which is over three times the national standard.

The report emphasizes the necessity for comprehensive measures under the National Clean Air Programme to address pollution sources in NCR cities like Ghaziabad and Noida.

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