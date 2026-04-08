Chambal Aqueduct: Rajasthan's Water Lifeline in Progress
Rajasthan's ambitious Chambal aqueduct project aims to enhance water availability across 17 districts. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma inspected the site, underscoring the importance of quality and timely execution. The aqueduct, spanning 2.28 km, will improve water supply and connectivity, benefiting nearly 40% of the state's population.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota/Jaipur | Updated: 08-04-2026 19:23 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 19:23 IST
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma conducted an inspection of the Chambal aqueduct's construction on Wednesday, a pivotal part of the Ram Jal Setu Link Project in Guhata village.
This project, deemed one of the state's most ambitious, targets water adequacy for 40% of Rajasthan's populace across 17 districts. Sharma emphasized the need for quality workmanship and deadlines.
The aqueduct, 2.28 km long over the Chambal River, also intends to boost local connectivity. Sharma's visit included a ceremonial puja, an on-site project review, and interactions with farmers addressing water issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)