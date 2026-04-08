Chambal Aqueduct: Rajasthan's Water Lifeline in Progress

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma conducted an inspection of the Chambal aqueduct's construction on Wednesday, a pivotal part of the Ram Jal Setu Link Project in Guhata village.

This project, deemed one of the state's most ambitious, targets water adequacy for 40% of Rajasthan's populace across 17 districts. Sharma emphasized the need for quality workmanship and deadlines.

The aqueduct, 2.28 km long over the Chambal River, also intends to boost local connectivity. Sharma's visit included a ceremonial puja, an on-site project review, and interactions with farmers addressing water issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)