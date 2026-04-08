Left Menu

Chambal Aqueduct: Rajasthan's Water Lifeline in Progress

Rajasthan's ambitious Chambal aqueduct project aims to enhance water availability across 17 districts. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma inspected the site, underscoring the importance of quality and timely execution. The aqueduct, spanning 2.28 km, will improve water supply and connectivity, benefiting nearly 40% of the state's population.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota/Jaipur | Updated: 08-04-2026 19:23 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 19:23 IST
Chambal Aqueduct: Rajasthan's Water Lifeline in Progress
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma conducted an inspection of the Chambal aqueduct's construction on Wednesday, a pivotal part of the Ram Jal Setu Link Project in Guhata village.

This project, deemed one of the state's most ambitious, targets water adequacy for 40% of Rajasthan's populace across 17 districts. Sharma emphasized the need for quality workmanship and deadlines.

The aqueduct, 2.28 km long over the Chambal River, also intends to boost local connectivity. Sharma's visit included a ceremonial puja, an on-site project review, and interactions with farmers addressing water issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Thief Nabbed for Stealing 27 LPG Cylinders Amid Gas Shortage Fears

Thief Nabbed for Stealing 27 LPG Cylinders Amid Gas Shortage Fears

 India
2
Bankers Applaud RBI's Prudent Policy Review: A Safety-First Strategy

Bankers Applaud RBI's Prudent Policy Review: A Safety-First Strategy

 India
3
Diplomatic Tensions Rise Between Ecuador and Colombia Over Political Prisoner Comments

Diplomatic Tensions Rise Between Ecuador and Colombia Over Political Prisone...

 Global
4
India Withdraws Bid to Host COP33 in 2028

India Withdraws Bid to Host COP33 in 2028

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026