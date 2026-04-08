Delhi's Borewell Policy: Ensuring Water Access for All
Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced a borewell policy under development to alleviate water scarcity. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has directed simplification of water accessibility. The government aims to streamline the process, ensuring access to drinking water and eliminating illegal systems.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 21:19 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 21:19 IST
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Delhi's Environment Minister, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, declared the development of a borewell policy to address the city's drinking water scarcity. Senior officials attended a meeting at the Delhi Secretariat to discuss the new 'Borewell and Groundwater Extraction Policy'.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has instructed to simplify water accessibility in the national capital. The goal is to make water access hassle-free for residents.
The government remains committed to eradicating illegal water systems, ensuring people have easy access to drinking water, according to Sirsa.
(With inputs from agencies.)