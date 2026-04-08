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Ajit Kumar Mohanty: A Year-Long Extension as Chairman of Atomic Energy Commission

Ajit Kumar Mohanty, a distinguished physicist, received a one-year extension as Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission and Secretary of the Department of Atomic Energy. Initially appointed in April 2023, this second extension allows him to continue his role beyond the previous tenure set for October 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 22:35 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 22:35 IST
Ajit Kumar Mohanty: A Year-Long Extension as Chairman of Atomic Energy Commission
  • Country:
  • India

Ajit Kumar Mohanty, a prominent figure in the realm of nuclear science, has been granted a one-year extension in his role as Chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission and Secretary of the Department of Atomic Energy. This decision comes as part of an order from the personnel ministry.

Mohanty, who was first appointed to this significant position in April 2023, has now received his second extension in the tenure, which was previously set to end in October 2025. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has sanctioned this extension, allowing him to serve beyond his initial term.

With an illustrious career, Mohanty has served as the Director of the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre and held key roles in various esteemed institutions. His contributions to nuclear physics and his leadership continue to be pivotal for India's atomic energy initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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