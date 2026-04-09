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Vanishing Gems: Saving Jammu and Kashmir's Lakes

The Comptroller and Auditor General's report reveals over 74% of lakes in Jammu and Kashmir have disappeared or shrunk significantly since 1967, impacting biodiversity and ecological balance. The report recommends urgent interventions and enhanced funding to address lake degradation, calling for a comprehensive conservation law and coordinated management efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 09-04-2026 17:34 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 17:34 IST
Vanishing Gems: Saving Jammu and Kashmir's Lakes
  • Country:
  • India

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has revealed alarming degradation of lakes in Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting that more than 74% of natural lakes in the region have either vanished or reduced in size since 1967. This decline has resulted in significant ecological imbalances and biodiversity loss.

The CAG's report, ending March 31, 2024, indicates that 315 of the 697 lakes monitored have completely disappeared, while 203 have reduced in size. The shrinkage amounts to a substantial 2,851.26 hectares, according to the report, which stresses the urgent need for conservation measures.

To tackle the crisis, the report urges a comprehensive legal framework, increased funding, and the establishment of a central authority to manage lake conservation. It also highlights the necessity of public awareness campaigns and a structured, scientific approach to restore these critical ecosystems in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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