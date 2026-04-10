Tragedy Strikes at Road Construction Site: Landslide Claims Lives

A devastating landslide occurred at a road construction site in Hulikal Ghat, claiming the lives of three labourers and injuring four others, authorities confirmed on Friday.

The tragic incident happened at a hairpin bend on the Kundapura-Shivamogga stretch, burying seven workers under rubble. Prompt rescue operations saved the injured.

Officials are scrutinizing safety measures, as loose soil and rocks from the upper slope led to the calamity. An investigation is ongoing to determine compliance with safety protocols.