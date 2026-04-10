Tragic End to Kerala Teen's Family Adventure
A Class 10 student, Kumari Shrinanda, from Kerala, was found dead in the Chandradrona hills after going missing during a family trip to Manikyadhara Falls. Her body was discovered in a deep gorge near the waterfall. Authorities are investigating the circumstances of the tragic incident.
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- India
A Kerala teen's adventure turned tragic as the body of Class 10 student Kumari Shrinanda was discovered three days after she went missing during a family trip. The tragedy unfolded at Manikyadhara Falls in the Chandradrona hill range, where she was last seen.
On Friday, police discovered her remains in a deep gorge, more than 1,500 feet below, near the waterfall. The body was located with the assistance of a drone camera. Authorities are conducting an investigation to determine whether her death resulted from an accidental fall or other causes.
Part of a large family group of 40-odd relatives from Palakkad, Shrinanda's disappearance had prompted an extensive search operation involving police, forest department personnel, and disaster management teams, aided by thermal drones. The investigation is ongoing to unravel the circumstances of this heartbreaking incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Chandradrona
- Manikyadhara
- falls
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