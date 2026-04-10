Accelerating GIS Forest Boundary Digitisation

In a significant push to enhance forest management and compliance with a 2011 Supreme Court mandate, states and Union Territories are urged to expedite GIS-based forest boundary digitisation. This initiative was highlighted at a workshop orchestrated by the National Authority CAMPA, an advisory entity under the Ministry of Environment.

The workshop emphasized the urgency of developing a time-bound action plan for digitisation processes. The National Authority CAMPA, established under the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Act of 2016, will serve as the central body for policy oversight, technical standardisation, and monitoring. This move aims to rectify historical misclassifications of forest areas and ensure compliance with environmental regulations.

The action plan targets the fiscal year 2026-27 and is supported by Net Present Value funds under the CAF Rules, 2018, with a comprehensive framework including geo-referencing and cross-departmental collaboration. This approach is expected to ensure accurate forest land identification, monitor diversions, and promote effective conservation strategies across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)