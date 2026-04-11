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Brace for Impact: Cyclone Vaianu Approaches New Zealand

Thousands in New Zealand's North Island were ordered to evacuate as Cyclone Vaianu threatened with heavy rain and winds reaching 80 mph. Expected to cause coastal flooding and landslides, the cyclone evokes memories of Cyclone Gabrielle. Emergency declarations were made, urging residents to prepare for potential disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 07:24 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 07:24 IST
Brace for Impact: Cyclone Vaianu Approaches New Zealand

Thousands of New Zealanders were advised to evacuate from their homes as the North Island braces for Cyclone Vaianu. Forecast to strike on Sunday, the cyclone is expected to bring torrential rain and winds reaching up to 80 mph, risking coastal flooding and landslides, authorities warned.

Emergency declarations were initiated in several regions on Saturday. In Whakatane, a town of 37,150 roughly 270 miles north of Wellington, evacuations were ordered. Residents were advised to prepare to be away from their homes for at least two days, as coastal areas face threats of landslides and storm surges as high as 43 feet.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon cautioned citizens of the cyclone's potential damage and advised preparations for disruptions, including possible power outages. The incoming storm conjures painful memories of Cyclone Gabrielle, which claimed 11 lives and caused significant displacement earlier in the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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