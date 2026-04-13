TDB-DST Backs Hybrid Aviation Tech with UK Pact to Boost Air Mobility

In a significant push towards next-generation aviation and sustainable mobility, the Technology Development Board (TDB) under the Department of Science & Technology (DST), Government of India, has signed a strategic agreement with Gurugram-based Casey Aviation Private Limited to develop an advanced hybrid propulsion system for aircraft.

The project, titled “Boost Electric Jump Take-Off (BE-JTO),” is being supported through a conditional grant under the India–UK Collaborative R&D Programme for Industrial Sustainability, in partnership with UK-based ARC Aerosystems Ltd. The initiative marks a growing trend of international collaboration aimed at accelerating innovation in high-impact sectors such as aerospace and clean mobility.

Transforming Take-Off Technology

At the core of the project is the development of a hybrid propulsion-based Jump Take-Off (JTO) system—an emerging technology designed to enable short or near-vertical take-off capabilities for unmanned and light aircraft platforms. Unlike conventional systems that require long runways, JTO technology significantly reduces take-off distance, opening new possibilities for operations in constrained and remote environments.

The BE-JTO system integrates electric and conventional propulsion technologies, aiming to deliver improved efficiency, reduced emissions, and enhanced operational flexibility. Experts say such hybrid systems are critical in bridging the gap between current aviation capabilities and the future of sustainable air mobility.

Enabling Regional Connectivity and Critical Services

The implications of this technology extend far beyond engineering innovation. The system is expected to support a wide range of real-world applications, including regional air connectivity, disaster response, medical evacuation, unmanned cargo logistics, and surveillance operations.

In a country like India—where vast geographies include mountainous terrain, remote villages, and disaster-prone regions—such advancements could play a transformative role. Reduced take-off requirements mean aircraft can operate from smaller airstrips or improvised landing zones, improving access to critical services and enabling faster response times during emergencies.

Building Critical Testing Infrastructure

A key component of the project is the establishment of a dedicated test bench facility for validating rotorcraft propulsion systems. This facility, to be developed in North India, is expected to become one of the first of its kind in the region.

The testing infrastructure will not only support the BE-JTO project but also serve as a shared resource for startups, researchers, and developers working on unmanned aerial systems and advanced air mobility technologies. By providing validated testing capabilities, the facility aims to reduce development cycles, improve safety standards, and accelerate commercialization.

Industry observers note that India’s aerospace innovation ecosystem has often been constrained by limited access to high-end testing infrastructure. The creation of such a facility could therefore act as a catalyst for broader industry growth.

Strengthening India’s Aerospace Innovation Ecosystem

Casey Aviation Private Limited, a relatively new entrant in the aerospace sector, is positioning itself at the forefront of small aircraft and specialized aviation solutions. The company brings together expertise from industry, academia, and research institutions, reflecting a growing trend of interdisciplinary collaboration in advanced technology development.

Officials highlighted that the project aligns with India’s broader strategic goals of achieving self-reliance in critical technologies while also integrating into global innovation networks.

Speaking on the development, TDB Secretary Rajesh Kumar Pathak emphasized the importance of international R&D partnerships in driving technological breakthroughs.

“Collaborative initiatives under international programmes play a crucial role in advancing cutting-edge technologies in strategic sectors,” he said, adding that innovations in hybrid propulsion and advanced take-off systems could significantly enhance India’s capabilities in unmanned aviation and regional air mobility.

A Step Toward Sustainable Aviation

The project also underscores the increasing focus on sustainability in aviation. Hybrid propulsion systems are widely seen as a transitional technology that can reduce fuel consumption and emissions while maintaining operational reliability—an important consideration as the global aviation industry moves toward decarbonisation.

Promoters of Casey Aviation noted that the TDB’s support will enable the company to validate its technology in real-world conditions and fast-track the development of scalable solutions for emerging aviation applications.

Looking Ahead

As India seeks to position itself as a hub for innovation in aerospace and advanced mobility, projects like BE-JTO highlight the country’s growing ambition to lead in niche, high-impact technologies. With strong policy backing, international collaboration, and a focus on infrastructure development, the initiative could pave the way for a new era of flexible, efficient, and sustainable aviation solutions.