Tragic Incident at Bokaro Steel Plant

A fatal accident occurred at SAIL's Bokaro Steel Limited plant in Jharkhand when a 37-year-old contractual worker, Ganesh Mahto, fell from a height while climbing a crane.

The height from which he fell remains unclear. Mahto was first taken to the plant's medical center before being transferred to Bokaro General Hospital where he died during treatment.

An official clarification came from Manikant Dhan, Chief of Communication at Bokaro Steel Plant, stating that Mahto was not a direct employee of the plant and confirmed that an investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)