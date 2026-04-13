Tragic Incident at Bokaro Steel Plant
A 37-year-old contractual worker, Ganesh Mahto, tragically died after falling from a height at SAIL's Bokaro Steel Limited plant in Jharkhand. The incident is under investigation, and Mahto was not a direct employee of Bokaro Steel Plant. The accident highlights safety concerns in contractual work settings.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 13-04-2026 18:22 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 18:22 IST
- Country:
- India
A fatal accident occurred at SAIL's Bokaro Steel Limited plant in Jharkhand when a 37-year-old contractual worker, Ganesh Mahto, fell from a height while climbing a crane.
The height from which he fell remains unclear. Mahto was first taken to the plant's medical center before being transferred to Bokaro General Hospital where he died during treatment.
An official clarification came from Manikant Dhan, Chief of Communication at Bokaro Steel Plant, stating that Mahto was not a direct employee of the plant and confirmed that an investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances of the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jharkhand High Court Pushes for Open Correctional Institutions
Supreme Court Grants Bail to Former Jharkhand Minister in Land Acquisition Case
Vacancy Crisis: Jharkhand's Lokayukta Appointment Stalled
Violence Strikes CSC Operators: A Robbery in Jharkhand
Major Narcotics Haul: Police Bust Rs 50 Lakh Drug Operation in Jharkhand