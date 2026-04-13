Left Menu

Tragic Incident at Bokaro Steel Plant

A 37-year-old contractual worker, Ganesh Mahto, tragically died after falling from a height at SAIL's Bokaro Steel Limited plant in Jharkhand. The incident is under investigation, and Mahto was not a direct employee of Bokaro Steel Plant. The accident highlights safety concerns in contractual work settings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 13-04-2026 18:22 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 18:22 IST
Tragic Incident at Bokaro Steel Plant
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fatal accident occurred at SAIL's Bokaro Steel Limited plant in Jharkhand when a 37-year-old contractual worker, Ganesh Mahto, fell from a height while climbing a crane.

The height from which he fell remains unclear. Mahto was first taken to the plant's medical center before being transferred to Bokaro General Hospital where he died during treatment.

An official clarification came from Manikant Dhan, Chief of Communication at Bokaro Steel Plant, stating that Mahto was not a direct employee of the plant and confirmed that an investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Strikes Ground Passengers: The Pension Conflict

Lufthansa Strikes Ground Passengers: The Pension Conflict

 Germany
2
El Nino's Return: A Challenge for India's Monsoon

El Nino's Return: A Challenge for India's Monsoon

 India
3
Karnataka's Recipe for Healthier Government Gatherings

Karnataka's Recipe for Healthier Government Gatherings

 India
4
World Aquatics Lifts Ban on Russian and Belarusian Athletes

World Aquatics Lifts Ban on Russian and Belarusian Athletes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is technostress in hospitals undermining care quality and AI adoption?

Clean energy boom creates chaos AI is now rushing to fix

AI in schools may reinforce socioeconomic gaps

AI can miss critical animal behavior in naturalistic zoo settings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026