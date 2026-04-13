Revamped Traffic Management Strategy Unveiled for Jaipur

The Rajasthan government has announced a strategic overhaul to enhance traffic management in Jaipur. This initiative, led by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, focuses on administrative restructuring and infrastructure upgrades.

As part of the plan, the number of deputy commissioners of police (traffic) will increase, and additional officers will be assigned to improve enforcement and coordination. Surveillance will be bolstered through expanded CCTV coverage and drone technology to monitor real-time congestion.

To further facilitate smooth traffic, demolition of encroachments, improved parking management, and infrastructure enhancements like model traffic corridors and adjusted signal timings are included. A performance-based evaluation system ensures accountability and continuous reforms.