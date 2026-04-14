Left Menu

Delhi's New Thematic Parks: A Playful Revolution in Public Spaces

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is creating seven thematic children's parks across the city to enhance neighborhood spaces for young visitors. Funded by the AMRUT initiative, each park will feature unique play structures and activities. A new policy allows RWAs to maintain parks with MCD’s financial backing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 12:57 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 12:57 IST
Delhi's New Thematic Parks: A Playful Revolution in Public Spaces
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has announced the introduction of seven thematic children's parks, each offering a unique blend of play and learning experiences. These developments are strategically spread across the city in locations like Janakpuri, Saket, and Greater Kailash, among others.

Funded by the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), the parks are designed to revitalize public spaces and draw young visitors. For instance, the Janakpuri park will feature an aeroplane-themed play structure, while Mayur Vihar is set to unveil a stunning peacock installation that doubles as a playhouse.

In parallel, the MCD is rolling out a revised policy that empowers Resident Welfare Associations to maintain these parks, supplemented by financial assistance and resources such as free compost. This initiative seeks to address the shortage of gardeners and ensure that Delhi's parks are well-maintained and vibrant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High Alert: Security Beefed Up for Army Brigadier After Assault

High Alert: Security Beefed Up for Army Brigadier After Assault

 India
2
Rajasthan Medical Strike: Doctors Protest Arrest of Hospital Director

Rajasthan Medical Strike: Doctors Protest Arrest of Hospital Director

 India
3
PM Modi inaugurates Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor, which will cut travel time between the two cities to nearly half.

PM Modi inaugurates Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor, which will cut travel ...

 India
4
Andhra Pradesh's Upper Sileru Power House Set for Major Expansion by 2029

Andhra Pradesh's Upper Sileru Power House Set for Major Expansion by 2029

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Shows Debt Risks Vary Widely Across Low-Income Economies Today

Slovakia Faces Fiscal Strain as Rising Spending Demands Smarter Reforms

Cross-Border Payments Face Delays Due to Capital Controls, IMF Finds

How France Is Reinventing Public Sector HR to Meet Future Workforce Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026