Delhi's New Thematic Parks: A Playful Revolution in Public Spaces

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has announced the introduction of seven thematic children's parks, each offering a unique blend of play and learning experiences. These developments are strategically spread across the city in locations like Janakpuri, Saket, and Greater Kailash, among others.

Funded by the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), the parks are designed to revitalize public spaces and draw young visitors. For instance, the Janakpuri park will feature an aeroplane-themed play structure, while Mayur Vihar is set to unveil a stunning peacock installation that doubles as a playhouse.

In parallel, the MCD is rolling out a revised policy that empowers Resident Welfare Associations to maintain these parks, supplemented by financial assistance and resources such as free compost. This initiative seeks to address the shortage of gardeners and ensure that Delhi's parks are well-maintained and vibrant.

(With inputs from agencies.)