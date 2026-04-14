Tragedy Strikes as Two Boys Drown in Yamuna on School Holiday

In a heartbreaking incident in Delhi's Timarpur area, a school holiday turned into tragedy as two 13-year-old boys drowned in the Yamuna River on Tuesday. The mishap occurred around 1.30 pm when six children, all under 15, ventured into the river to play. The police were alerted about the drowning around 2 pm, prompting swift action from authorities.

Despite immediate rescue efforts by police and local divers, only one boy was recovered and tragically declared dead at the hospital. The search for the second boy is still underway. Locals reported that the children's cries for help were initially unheard due to the noise from nearby open water gates.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, with the parents of the boys mourning their loss. Rescue operations are being assisted by teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), and local authorities as the search for the missing child continues.