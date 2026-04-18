Cheetahs from South Africa: A New Chapter in Bannerghatta Biological Park's Conservation Efforts
Bannerghatta Biological Park successfully welcomed four cheetahs from South Africa to enhance conservation efforts, genetic diversity, and visitor awareness. Strict health protocols are in place for the animals, previously extinct in Karnataka. The park aims for public education and scientific research in collaboration with international wildlife conservation organizations.
- Country:
- India
Bannerghatta Biological Park has announced the successful importation of four cheetahs, including two females, from South Africa. The cheetahs arrived early Saturday at Kempegowda International Airport as part of an approved animal exchange program under the Wild Life (Protection) Act.
Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre, present at the airport, emphasized the significance of this initiative for the state, where cheetahs were historically known but have long vanished. The Minister stressed the importance of public education through zoological institutions.
Following rigorous health inspections and quarantining in South Africa, the cheetahs are undergoing a 30-day quarantine at the BBP. This initiative underscores the park's dedication to wildlife conservation and environmental education, highlighting its international collaboration and adherence to regulatory protocols.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Zoo Braces for Heatwave: Safeguarding Wildlife in Jharkhand
Karnataka CM Advocates for Supreme Court Bench in South India
Karnataka to Lead in AI-Biotech Integration with New CoE
Karnataka Pioneers Innovation with Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026
Turmoil in Karnataka Congress: Allegations of Targeting Siddaramaiah's Allies