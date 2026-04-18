Cheetahs from South Africa: A New Chapter in Bannerghatta Biological Park's Conservation Efforts

Bannerghatta Biological Park has announced the successful importation of four cheetahs, including two females, from South Africa. The cheetahs arrived early Saturday at Kempegowda International Airport as part of an approved animal exchange program under the Wild Life (Protection) Act.

Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre, present at the airport, emphasized the significance of this initiative for the state, where cheetahs were historically known but have long vanished. The Minister stressed the importance of public education through zoological institutions.

Following rigorous health inspections and quarantining in South Africa, the cheetahs are undergoing a 30-day quarantine at the BBP. This initiative underscores the park's dedication to wildlife conservation and environmental education, highlighting its international collaboration and adherence to regulatory protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)