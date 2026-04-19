Left Menu

Explosive Blaze Engulfs Multiple Industries in Mujesar

A massive fire erupted at the Kiran Packaging Industry in Mujesar, spreading to nearby factories in an industrial area. The blaze, accompanied by explosions, was controlled by fire brigade efforts, with no casualties reported. Investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 19-04-2026 12:29 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 12:29 IST
Explosive Blaze Engulfs Multiple Industries in Mujesar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant fire broke out at Kiran Packaging Industry in Mujesar's industrial area, causing dramatic explosions that led to widespread panic among local residents.

Emergency services responded rapidly with eighteen fire brigade vehicles, succeeding in controlling the fire after four hours, and safely evacuating all workers involved.

This fire also impacted neighboring industries, Omega Bright Steel and Envosafe Aqua Solutions, with investigations underway to uncover the root cause of the incident, according to Inspector Puran Singh from the Mujesar Police Station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Drug Bust in Goa: Gujarat Duo Nabbed with Charas

Drug Bust in Goa: Gujarat Duo Nabbed with Charas

 India
2
Trump's Bold Warning on Iran Negotiations

Trump's Bold Warning on Iran Negotiations

 Global
3
Looming Debate: Women's Reservation Bill Sparks Controversy in Parliament

Looming Debate: Women's Reservation Bill Sparks Controversy in Parliament

 India
4
Urgent Call for Action Against Coal Pollution at Mormugao Port

Urgent Call for Action Against Coal Pollution at Mormugao Port

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026