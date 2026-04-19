Explosive Blaze Engulfs Multiple Industries in Mujesar
A massive fire erupted at the Kiran Packaging Industry in Mujesar, spreading to nearby factories in an industrial area. The blaze, accompanied by explosions, was controlled by fire brigade efforts, with no casualties reported. Investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 19-04-2026 12:29 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 12:29 IST
- Country:
- India
A significant fire broke out at Kiran Packaging Industry in Mujesar's industrial area, causing dramatic explosions that led to widespread panic among local residents.
Emergency services responded rapidly with eighteen fire brigade vehicles, succeeding in controlling the fire after four hours, and safely evacuating all workers involved.
This fire also impacted neighboring industries, Omega Bright Steel and Envosafe Aqua Solutions, with investigations underway to uncover the root cause of the incident, according to Inspector Puran Singh from the Mujesar Police Station.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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