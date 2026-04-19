Explosive Blaze Engulfs Multiple Industries in Mujesar

A significant fire broke out at Kiran Packaging Industry in Mujesar's industrial area, causing dramatic explosions that led to widespread panic among local residents.

Emergency services responded rapidly with eighteen fire brigade vehicles, succeeding in controlling the fire after four hours, and safely evacuating all workers involved.

This fire also impacted neighboring industries, Omega Bright Steel and Envosafe Aqua Solutions, with investigations underway to uncover the root cause of the incident, according to Inspector Puran Singh from the Mujesar Police Station.

(With inputs from agencies.)