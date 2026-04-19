Rajasthan's Rising Mercury: A Heatwave's Toll

Rajasthan is facing an intense heatwave, with temperatures soaring across the region.

Kota emerged as the hottest city, recording a maximum temperature of 42.1 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (MeT) reported similar conditions in Churu and Chittorgarh, both reaching 42 degrees Celsius.

Additional locations such as Pilani, Vanasthali, and Alwar witnessed temperatures above 41 degrees, while cities like Barmer and Bikaner recorded slightly lower highs. The widespread heat has contributed to challenging living conditions, as even Jaipur saw the mercury rise to 40.5 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from agencies.)