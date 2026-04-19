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Rajasthan's Rising Mercury: A Heatwave's Toll

Rajasthan grapples with extreme heat as temperatures soar, with Kota recording the state's highest temperature of 42.1°C. Other areas such as Churu and Chittorgarh also faced blistering conditions, reaching 42°C. The heatwave spread throughout the state, causing discomfort as most regions hit temperatures above 38°C.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 19-04-2026 18:56 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 18:56 IST
Rajasthan's Rising Mercury: A Heatwave's Toll
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Rajasthan is facing an intense heatwave, with temperatures soaring across the region.

Kota emerged as the hottest city, recording a maximum temperature of 42.1 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (MeT) reported similar conditions in Churu and Chittorgarh, both reaching 42 degrees Celsius.

Additional locations such as Pilani, Vanasthali, and Alwar witnessed temperatures above 41 degrees, while cities like Barmer and Bikaner recorded slightly lower highs. The widespread heat has contributed to challenging living conditions, as even Jaipur saw the mercury rise to 40.5 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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