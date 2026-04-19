Revitalizing River Basins: India's Ambitious RBM Scheme Extension

The Indian government has announced its intention to extend the river basin management (RBM) scheme into the 16th Finance Commission period from 2026-31. With a bolstered budget of Rs 2,183 crore, the Ministry of Jal Shakti is intensifying efforts to promote sustainable water resource management across the nation's critical river basins.

The previous phase of the scheme, from 2021 to 2026, had a budget of Rs 1,276 crore and aimed at integrated planning of water resources. Notably, it targeted key regions such as the northeastern rivers and the Indus basin, facilitating strategic development and flood management through agencies like the Brahmaputra Board and National Water Development Agency.

Utilizing modern technology, the scheme conducts detailed surveys and project reports to improve irrigation, hydropower, and flood control. Community engagement and capacity building in states like Jammu and Kashmir and northeastern States are also significant components, aiming for comprehensive infrastructural readiness and cross-border water cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)