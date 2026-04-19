Culling Operations Underway in Nepal Amid Major Bird Flu Outbreak

Nepal is undertaking significant measures against a major bird flu outbreak by culling over 200,000 chickens in the Sunsari and Morang districts. Officials announced preparations to cull over 155,000 chickens at a farm in Ramdhuni Municipality, Sunsari, on Sunday.

Similarly, efforts are being made to cull another 72,000 chickens at a farm owned by the Purbanchal group in Budhiganga, Morang. The decision follows confirmation of bird flu infection at these locations. Dr. Manoj Kumar Mahato, head of the veterinary hospital in Sunsari, reported that approximately 7,000 chickens had already succumbed to the infection.

To prevent the virus's further spread, a team of 110 individuals has been deployed for the culling operations, as stated by Dr. Ajay Kumar Shah from the Morang veterinary hospital. Earlier this month, about 200,000 chickens had already been culled in Sunsari. The Nepalese government has pledged to cover up to 75% of the incurred costs for affected farmers.