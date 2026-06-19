Iraq raises southern oil output to 1.75 million bpd, officials say
Iraq has increased crude oil production to 1.75 million barrels per day, with plans to further raise production to two million barrels per day in the coming days.
- Country:
- Iraq
Iraq has increased crude oil production from its southern fields by 250,000 barrels per day to around 1.75 million barrels per day as more tankers load crude from the country's ports, Iraqi oil officials told Reuters on Friday.
The officials said Iraq plans to raise production further to two million barrels per day in the coming few days.
Iraq, like other Gulf oil producers, has suffered the biggest drop in oil revenue as a result of the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz amid the U.S.-Iran War.
ALSO READ
-
Iraq aims to restore oil output above 3 million bpd from southern fields within 1-2 months
-
Soccer-Criticism of captain Odegaard is rubbish and nonsense, say Norway players
-
European stocks tick lower as mining losses weigh
-
Global financial crime FATF watchdog adds Iraq and Bosnia to 'grey list'
-
Euro zone bond yields rise as Iran negotiations cancelled and ECB talks tough