Iraq raises southern oil output to 1.75 million bpd, officials say

Iraq Has Increased Crude Oil Production From Its Southern Fields By

Iraq ​has increased ‌crude oil production ​from its southern fields by ‌250,000 barrels per day to around 1.75 million barrels per day as ‌more tankers load crude from the ‌country's ports, Iraqi oil officials told Reuters on Friday.

The officials said Iraq plans ⁠to ​raise ⁠production further to two million barrels per ⁠day in the coming few ​days.

Iraq, like other Gulf oil producers, ⁠has suffered the biggest drop in ⁠oil ​revenue as a result of the effective closure of the ⁠Strait of Hormuz amid the U.S.-Iran ⁠War.