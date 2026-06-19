Macron: France opposes return hubs for migrants in third countries

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed reservations about 'return hubs' for migrants in third countries, citing concerns over European values and efficiency.

Reuters | French President Emmanuel Macron Said On Friday That His Country Does Not Support The Creation Of Socalled Return Hubs For Migrants In Third Countries | Updated: 19-06-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 19-06-2026 20:08 IST
Macron: France opposes return hubs for migrants in third countries
Emmanuel Macron
  • Country:
  • France

​French ‌President Emmanuel Macron said ​on Friday ‌that his country does not support the creation ‌of so-called 'return hubs' ‌for migrants in third countries, though added ⁠he ​respected ⁠the countries who want ⁠to set up such hubs.

Macron ​added he was ⁠not sure these hubs ⁠are ​in line with European values ⁠and questioned their efficiency.

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