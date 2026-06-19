Macron: France opposes return hubs for migrants in third countries
French President Emmanuel Macron expressed reservations about 'return hubs' for migrants in third countries, citing concerns over European values and efficiency.
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that his country does not support the creation of so-called 'return hubs' for migrants in third countries, though added he respected the countries who want to set up such hubs.
Macron added he was not sure these hubs are in line with European values and questioned their efficiency.
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France opposes return hubs for migrants in third countries, Macron says