Tanzania's Power Outage: National Grid Crisis

Tanzania experienced a significant power outage due to a technical failure in its national electric grid. This incident affected numerous areas, leaving them without electricity. The state-owned power utility, Tanesco, reported the blackout, but further verification from third-party news agencies was pending at the time of the report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tanzanias Electric Grid Had A Technical Failure | Updated: 28-06-2026 02:26 IST | Created: 28-06-2026 02:26 IST
Tanzania's Power Outage: National Grid Crisis
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On Saturday, a major blackout hit Tanzania as a result of a technical glitch in the national electric grid, according to Bloomberg News. The widespread outage impacted several areas supplied by the state-run power utility, Tanesco.

While the report by Bloomberg highlights this critical disruption, further confirmation from other sources such as Reuters was still awaited.

The blackout underscored the vulnerability of Tanzania's power infrastructure and prompted concerns about the stability and reliability of the national grid.

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