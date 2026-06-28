Tanzania's Power Outage: National Grid Crisis

On Saturday, a major blackout hit Tanzania as a result of a technical glitch in the national electric grid, according to Bloomberg News. The widespread outage impacted several areas supplied by the state-run power utility, Tanesco.

While the report by Bloomberg highlights this critical disruption, further confirmation from other sources such as Reuters was still awaited.

The blackout underscored the vulnerability of Tanzania's power infrastructure and prompted concerns about the stability and reliability of the national grid.